Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $26.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 383.27% from the stock’s current price.
Curis Price Performance
Shares of CRIS stock opened at $5.38 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.34 and its 200 day moving average is $9.14. Curis has a 1-year low of $3.80 and a 1-year high of $17.49. The company has a market cap of $31.71 million, a P/E ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 3.33.
Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($2.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.67) by ($0.36). Curis had a negative net margin of 468.18% and a negative return on equity of 327.92%. The firm had revenue of $2.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($2.40) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Curis will post -6.79 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Curis
Curis Company Profile
Curis, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage drug candidates include Emavusertib, an oral small molecule IRAK4 kinase inhibitor, which is in a Phase 1/2 open-label, single arm expansion trial in patients with relapsed or refractory, or R/R, AML and high-risk myelodysplastic syndromes.
