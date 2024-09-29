Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $26.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 383.27% from the stock’s current price.

Curis Price Performance

Shares of CRIS stock opened at $5.38 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.34 and its 200 day moving average is $9.14. Curis has a 1-year low of $3.80 and a 1-year high of $17.49. The company has a market cap of $31.71 million, a P/E ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 3.33.

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($2.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.67) by ($0.36). Curis had a negative net margin of 468.18% and a negative return on equity of 327.92%. The firm had revenue of $2.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($2.40) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Curis will post -6.79 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Curis

Curis Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC acquired a new stake in shares of Curis in the 1st quarter worth $219,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in Curis by 79.2% in the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 33,158 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 14,656 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Curis by 795.5% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 108,356 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 96,256 shares in the last quarter. CM Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Curis by 380.0% during the first quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 120,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after acquiring an additional 95,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Curis by 4.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 218,573 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,376,000 after acquiring an additional 10,097 shares in the last quarter. 29.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Curis, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage drug candidates include Emavusertib, an oral small molecule IRAK4 kinase inhibitor, which is in a Phase 1/2 open-label, single arm expansion trial in patients with relapsed or refractory, or R/R, AML and high-risk myelodysplastic syndromes.

