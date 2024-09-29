DA Davidson Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) – DA Davidson increased their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report issued on Wednesday, September 25th. DA Davidson analyst M. Baker now expects that the sporting goods retailer will post earnings of $2.66 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.64. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $265.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for DICK’S Sporting Goods’ current full-year earnings is $13.90 per share.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The sporting goods retailer reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.60. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 45.14% and a net margin of 8.46%. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Bank of America increased their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $230.00 to $227.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.62.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Price Performance

DICK’S Sporting Goods stock opened at $209.14 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $215.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $211.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.31, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 52-week low of $100.98 and a 52-week high of $239.30.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.42%.

Insider Activity at DICK’S Sporting Goods

In other news, Director Desiree Ralls-Morrison sold 3,489 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.65, for a total transaction of $721,001.85. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,159,099.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 32.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DICK’S Sporting Goods

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DKS. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 755.4% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 11,000 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $2,363,000 after purchasing an additional 9,714 shares during the period. American Trust acquired a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the second quarter worth about $309,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the second quarter worth about $15,129,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 54.6% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,672 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $2,508,000 after buying an additional 4,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.1% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 18,055 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $3,879,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an omni-channel sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

