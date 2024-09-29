DA Davidson Increases monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) Price Target to $300.00

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by DA Davidson from $250.00 to $300.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

MNDY has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on monday.com from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Baird R W upgraded monday.com to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler restated an overweight rating and set a $300.00 target price (up from $270.00) on shares of monday.com in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of monday.com from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of monday.com from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $294.84.

monday.com Price Performance

NASDAQ:MNDY opened at $271.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 715.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $250.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $229.05. monday.com has a 1-year low of $122.13 and a 1-year high of $285.64.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.23. monday.com had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 4.74%. The business had revenue of $236.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.96 million. As a group, analysts expect that monday.com will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNDY. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in monday.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of monday.com by 72.9% in the second quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of monday.com in the second quarter valued at $69,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in monday.com by 373.5% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in monday.com by 741.7% during the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

monday.com Company Profile

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

