Dampskibsselskabet Norden A/S (OTCMKTS:DPBSF) Short Interest Up 43.9% in September

Dampskibsselskabet Norden A/S (OTCMKTS:DPBSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a growth of 43.9% from the August 31st total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Dampskibsselskabet Norden A/S Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS DPBSF remained flat at C$38.41 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$39.47 and a 200 day moving average price of C$40.69. Dampskibsselskabet Norden A/S has a 1 year low of C$38.41 and a 1 year high of C$54.19.

Get Dampskibsselskabet Norden A/S alerts:

Dampskibsselskabet Norden A/S Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Dampskibsselskabet Norden A/S, a shipping company, owns and operates dry cargo and tanker vessels worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Assets & Logistics, and Freight Services & Trading. The Assets & Logistics segment owns and charters in long-term vessel capacity; and charters out its capacity of owned and long-term chartered tonnage to Freight Services & Trading.

Receive News & Ratings for Dampskibsselskabet Norden A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dampskibsselskabet Norden A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.