Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DCTH. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Delcath Systems in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Delcath Systems in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Delcath Systems in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ DCTH opened at $9.14 on Friday. Delcath Systems has a twelve month low of $2.25 and a twelve month high of $11.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.26. The company has a market capitalization of $253.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 0.78.

Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $7.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.00 million. Delcath Systems had a negative net margin of 474.22% and a negative return on equity of 312.48%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.58) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Delcath Systems will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Delcath Systems

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DCTH. Rosalind Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Delcath Systems by 155.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rosalind Advisors Inc. now owns 2,650,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,184,000 after buying an additional 1,611,561 shares during the period. AIGH Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Delcath Systems by 1.7% in the second quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 2,399,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,086,000 after purchasing an additional 40,064 shares in the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL increased its position in Delcath Systems by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 1,202,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,734,000 after purchasing an additional 225,918 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Delcath Systems by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 683,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,261,000 after purchasing an additional 161,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ADAR1 Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Delcath Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $962,000. 61.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Delcath Systems

Delcath Systems, Inc, an interventional oncology company, focuses on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers in the United States and Europe. The company's lead product candidate is HEPZATO KIT, a melphalan for injection/hepatic delivery system to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver while controlling systemic exposure and associated side effects.

