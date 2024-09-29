Denison Mines (TSE:DML) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at Cibc World Mkts

Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of Denison Mines (TSE:DML – Free Report) (NYSE:DNN) to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Roth Capital upgraded Denison Mines to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. National Bank Financial raised Denison Mines to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Scotiabank set a C$3.75 price objective on Denison Mines and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Denison Mines from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a C$3.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, National Bankshares set a C$3.50 target price on shares of Denison Mines and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$3.38.

Get Denison Mines alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Denison Mines

Denison Mines Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Denison Mines stock opened at C$2.50 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.26 and a 200-day moving average price of C$2.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 6.94 and a quick ratio of 3.12. The firm has a market cap of C$2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 41.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.89. Denison Mines has a 1 year low of C$1.91 and a 1 year high of C$3.37.

Denison Mines (TSE:DML – Get Free Report) (NYSE:DNN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$1.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.10 million. Denison Mines had a net margin of 1,412.07% and a return on equity of 10.60%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Denison Mines will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

About Denison Mines

(Get Free Report)

Denison Mines Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium bearing properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the Wheeler River uranium project covering an area of approximately 300,000 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Denison Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denison Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.