Diversified Royalty Corp. (TSE:DIV) Expected to Earn FY2024 Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Diversified Royalty Corp. (TSE:DIV – Free Report) – Ventum Cap Mkts issued their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Diversified Royalty in a report released on Tuesday, September 24th. Ventum Cap Mkts analyst D. Schilling forecasts that the company will earn $0.20 per share for the year. Ventum Cap Mkts currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Diversified Royalty’s current full-year earnings is $0.20 per share. Ventum Cap Mkts also issued estimates for Diversified Royalty’s FY2025 earnings at $0.20 EPS.

Separately, Ventum Financial set a C$4.00 price target on Diversified Royalty and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$3.60.

Diversified Royalty stock opened at C$2.98 on Friday. Diversified Royalty has a 12 month low of C$2.35 and a 12 month high of C$2.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.69, a current ratio of 5.73 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$2.81. The stock has a market capitalization of C$493.04 million, a PE ratio of 14.19 and a beta of 1.56.

Diversified Royalty (TSE:DIV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.05. Diversified Royalty had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 51.17%. The business had revenue of C$16.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$17.50 million.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $0.021 per share. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. Diversified Royalty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 119.05%.

Diversified Royalty Corp., a multi-royalty corporation, engages in the acquisition of royalties from multi-location businesses and franchisors in North America. It owns the Sutton, Mr. Lube + Tires, AIR MILES, Mr. Mikes, Nurse Next Door, Oxford Learning Centres, Stratus Building Solutions, and BarBurrito trademarks.

