Dominique Grau Sells 9,990 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Stock

Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) SVP Dominique Grau sold 9,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $1,448,550.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,011 shares in the company, valued at $5,801,595. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Agilent Technologies Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE A opened at $148.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.00, a PEG ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.11. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $96.80 and a 12 month high of $155.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The medical research company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 25.26% and a net margin of 21.75%. Agilent Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Agilent Technologies Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a $0.236 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.22%.

A has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $151.00 price target on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Agilent Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 target price (down previously from $152.00) on shares of Agilent Technologies in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on Agilent Technologies from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Agilent Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.93.

View Our Latest Report on Agilent Technologies

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of A. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its stake in Agilent Technologies by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 2,872 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $479,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,621 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,755,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 11,033 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,774 shares during the period. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $205,000. Institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.