Dominique Grau Sells 9,990 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Stock

Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) SVP Dominique Grau sold 9,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $1,448,550.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,011 shares in the company, valued at $5,801,595. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Agilent Technologies Trading Up 0.9 %
NYSE A opened at $148.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.00, a PEG ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.11. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $96.80 and a 12 month high of $155.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.
Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The medical research company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 25.26% and a net margin of 21.75%. Agilent Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $151.00 price target on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Agilent Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 target price (down previously from $152.00) on shares of Agilent Technologies in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on Agilent Technologies from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Agilent Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.93.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of A. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its stake in Agilent Technologies by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 2,872 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $479,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,621 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,755,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 11,033 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,774 shares during the period. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $205,000. Institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.
Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.
