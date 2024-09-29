Douglas C. Jr. Yearley Sells 50,000 Shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) Stock

Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.51, for a total value of $7,725,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,068,482.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Toll Brothers Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of Toll Brothers stock opened at $155.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.08 and a 12-month high of $156.00. The company has a market capitalization of $15.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $139.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.68.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The construction company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.29. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 14.63% and a return on equity of 19.82%. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 13.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Toll Brothers Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Toll Brothers

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, October 11th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.28%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Toll Brothers in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in Toll Brothers in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Toll Brothers by 114.5% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 266 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toll Brothers during the first quarter worth $35,000. 91.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TOL shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Toll Brothers from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $142.00 target price on shares of Toll Brothers in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $133.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Toll Brothers from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Toll Brothers from $116.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.67.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

