Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) Receives $15.88 Average PT from Analysts

Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.88.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Douglas Emmett from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Douglas Emmett from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Douglas Emmett from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Douglas Emmett from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Douglas Emmett from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Douglas Emmett Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DEI. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,187,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $379,716,000 after purchasing an additional 229,301 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Douglas Emmett during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,825,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 356.7% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 116,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after acquiring an additional 91,305 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Douglas Emmett by 20.8% during the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 4,363,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,817,000 after acquiring an additional 751,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Douglas Emmett in the fourth quarter worth $26,467,000. 97.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Douglas Emmett stock opened at $17.53 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.11, a current ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of -56.55 and a beta of 1.10. Douglas Emmett has a 12-month low of $10.76 and a 12-month high of $17.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.39.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $245.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.62 million. Douglas Emmett had a negative net margin of 3.55% and a negative return on equity of 0.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Douglas Emmett will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Douglas Emmett Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. Douglas Emmett’s payout ratio is currently -245.16%.

Douglas Emmett Company Profile

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

Further Reading

