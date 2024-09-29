DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) PT Raised to $54.00

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) had its price objective upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $48.00 to $54.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

DKNG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of DraftKings in a report on Monday, September 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of DraftKings from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on DraftKings from $53.00 to $52.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Benchmark increased their price objective on DraftKings from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on DraftKings from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $49.74.

Shares of NASDAQ:DKNG opened at $40.36 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.20 and a beta of 1.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. DraftKings has a 12-month low of $25.73 and a 12-month high of $49.57.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.13. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 43.11% and a negative net margin of 9.45%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.17) EPS. DraftKings’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that DraftKings will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Paul Liberman sold 643,654 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.24, for a total transaction of $26,544,290.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 137,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,662,581.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other DraftKings news, insider Paul Liberman sold 643,654 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.24, for a total value of $26,544,290.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 137,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,662,581.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jason Robins sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.25, for a total transaction of $7,050,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,678,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,402,390.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,195,301 shares of company stock valued at $45,355,362 in the last quarter. 51.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DKNG. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in DraftKings during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new position in DraftKings during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 140.2% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 37.70% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

