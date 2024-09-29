Draganfly Inc. (NASDAQ:DPRO) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Draganfly Inc. (NASDAQ:DPRO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 83,200 shares, a growth of 43.0% from the August 31st total of 58,200 shares. Currently, 2.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 231,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Draganfly Stock Performance
Shares of DPRO traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.52. The stock had a trading volume of 98,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,791. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.13 and a beta of 2.24. Draganfly has a fifty-two week low of $1.55 and a fifty-two week high of $20.00.
Draganfly (NASDAQ:DPRO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.00 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 million. Draganfly had a negative net margin of 303.16% and a negative return on equity of 1,845.76%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Draganfly will post -5.03 EPS for the current year.
Separately, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Draganfly from $0.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th.
Draganfly Inc develops, manufactures, and sells cutting-edge unmanned and remote data collection and analysis platforms and systems in the United States and Canada. The company offers quad-?copters, ???fixed wing ?aircrafts, ground based robots, handheld controllers, and flight training, as well as software ?used for tracking, live ???streaming, ?and data collection.
