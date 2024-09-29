Draganfly Inc. (NASDAQ:DPRO) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Draganfly Inc. (NASDAQ:DPRO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 83,200 shares, a growth of 43.0% from the August 31st total of 58,200 shares. Currently, 2.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 231,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Draganfly Stock Performance

Shares of DPRO traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.52. The stock had a trading volume of 98,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,791. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.13 and a beta of 2.24. Draganfly has a fifty-two week low of $1.55 and a fifty-two week high of $20.00.

Draganfly (NASDAQ:DPRO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.00 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.07 million. Draganfly had a negative net margin of 303.16% and a negative return on equity of 1,845.76%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Draganfly will post -5.03 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Draganfly

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Draganfly stock. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Draganfly Inc. (NASDAQ:DPRO) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 6,473,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,515,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned 13.13% of Draganfly at the end of the most recent reporting period. 10.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Draganfly from $0.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th.

About Draganfly

Draganfly Inc develops, manufactures, and sells cutting-edge unmanned and remote data collection and analysis platforms and systems in the United States and Canada. The company offers quad-?copters, ???fixed wing ?aircrafts, ground based robots, handheld controllers, and flight training, as well as software ?used for tracking, live ???streaming, ?and data collection.

