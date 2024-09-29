DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Price Target Increased to $128.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $121.00 to $128.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on DTE. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $120.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a sector outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on DTE Energy from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. StockNews.com upgraded DTE Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Sunday, August 11th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on DTE Energy from $121.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $128.17.

Shares of DTE Energy stock opened at $127.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $122.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. DTE Energy has a 1-year low of $90.14 and a 1-year high of $127.89.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.22. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 11.18%. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in DTE Energy by 3.7% in the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,632 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. ASB Consultores LLC grew its position in shares of DTE Energy by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. ASB Consultores LLC now owns 2,179 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its stake in DTE Energy by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 4,972 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association raised its holdings in DTE Energy by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 3,771 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC lifted its stake in DTE Energy by 10.5% in the second quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 1,120 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

