Earth Science Tech (OTCMKTS:ETST) and Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) Head to Head Survey

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report) and Earth Science Tech (OTCMKTS:ETST – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

Cytokinetics has a beta of 0.77, suggesting that its stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Earth Science Tech has a beta of 1.82, suggesting that its stock price is 82% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Cytokinetics and Earth Science Tech”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cytokinetics $3.13 million 1,751.14 -$526.24 million ($5.40) -9.69 Earth Science Tech $11.95 million 4.65 $810,000.00 N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

Earth Science Tech has higher revenue and earnings than Cytokinetics.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Cytokinetics and Earth Science Tech, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cytokinetics 0 4 11 0 2.73 Earth Science Tech 0 0 0 0 N/A

Cytokinetics currently has a consensus price target of $80.67, suggesting a potential upside of 54.12%. Given Cytokinetics’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Cytokinetics is more favorable than Earth Science Tech.

Profitability

This table compares Cytokinetics and Earth Science Tech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cytokinetics -17,398.82% N/A -55.97% Earth Science Tech 6.67% 23.85% 13.57%

Summary

Earth Science Tech beats Cytokinetics on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cytokinetics

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility. Its drug candidates include omecamtiv mecarbil, a novel cardiac myosin activator that is in Phase III clinical trial in patients with heart failure. The company also develops CK-136, a novel cardiac troponin activator that is in Phase I clinical trial; CK-586, a small molecule cardiac myosin inhibitor, that is in Phase I clinical trial; and aficamten, a novel cardiac myosin inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with symptomatic obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a strategic alliance with Ji Xing Pharmaceuticals Limited. The company was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

About Earth Science Tech

Earth Science Tech, Inc. focuses on health and wellness industry. It operates men's health telemedicine platform under brand Peak name; and operates pharmacy. The company offers supplements and topicals products. The company was formerly known as Ultimate Novelty Sports, Inc. and changed its name to Earth Science Tech, Inc. in March 2014. Earth Science Tech, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

