Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (NYSE:EVF) Short Interest Update

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (NYSE:EVF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 49,100 shares, a growth of 52.0% from the August 31st total of 32,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 71,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust by 24.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 295,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,871,000 after acquiring an additional 17,776 shares during the last quarter.

Get Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust alerts:

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust Price Performance

EVF opened at $6.17 on Friday. Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust has a 1 year low of $5.59 and a 1 year high of $6.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.33.

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust Announces Dividend

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.054 per share. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th.

(Get Free Report)

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating rate loans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.