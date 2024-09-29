Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $8.50 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $12.00.

EC has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com cut Ecopetrol from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Bank of America downgraded Ecopetrol from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Ecopetrol from $11.00 to $9.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Reduce and a consensus price target of $8.83.

Shares of NYSE EC opened at $9.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.54 billion, a PE ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.20. Ecopetrol has a 12 month low of $8.65 and a 12 month high of $13.14.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EC. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Ecopetrol in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ecopetrol by 258.6% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,697 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Ecopetrol by 58.2% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,402 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,355 shares in the last quarter. MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ecopetrol during the 1st quarter valued at $125,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ecopetrol during the 1st quarter valued at $141,000.

Ecopetrol SA operates as an integrated energy company. The company operates through four segments: Exploration and Production; Transport and Logistics; Refining, Petrochemical and Biofuels; and Electric Power Transmission and Toll Roads Concessions. It engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas; transportation of crude oil, motor fuels, fuel oil, and other refined products, including diesel, jet, and biofuels; processing and refining crude oil; distribution of natural gas and LPG; sale of refined and petrochemical products; supplying of electric power transmission services; design, development, construction, operation, and maintenance of road and energy infrastructure projects; and supplying of information technology and telecommunications services.

