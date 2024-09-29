Electrovaya (NASDAQ:ELVA) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Alliance Global Partners

Alliance Global Partners started coverage on shares of Electrovaya (NASDAQ:ELVA – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ELVA. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Electrovaya from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Electrovaya in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $8.75.

Electrovaya Trading Up 8.8 %

ELVA opened at $2.36 on Thursday. Electrovaya has a twelve month low of $1.67 and a twelve month high of $4.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Electrovaya (NASDAQ:ELVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.06). Electrovaya had a negative return on equity of 8.02% and a negative net margin of 1.34%. The firm had revenue of $10.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.84 million. On average, research analysts predict that Electrovaya will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Electrovaya Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of lithium-ion batteries, battery management systems, and battery-related products for energy storage, clean electric transportation, and other specialized applications in North America. It offers lithium-ion batteries and systems for materials handling electric vehicles, including forklifts and automated guided vehicles, as well as battery chargers to charge the batteries; electromotive power products for electric trucks, electric buses, and other transportation applications; industrial products for energy storage; and power solutions, such as competencies in building systems for third parties.

