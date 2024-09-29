Elisa Oyj (ELMUY) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 23rd

Elisa Oyj (OTCMKTS:ELMUY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, September 27th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.6264 per share on Thursday, November 14th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 23rd. This is a boost from Elisa Oyj’s previous dividend of $0.61.
Elisa Oyj Stock Performance
ELMUY opened at $25.17 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.09. Elisa Oyj has a 1-year low of $22.00 and a 1-year high of $25.33.
Elisa Oyj Company Profile
