Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) Price Target Raised to $110.00 at UBS Group

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Free Report) had its target price upped by UBS Group from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

EHC has been the subject of several other reports. Stephens reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Encompass Health in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Leerink Partners assumed coverage on Encompass Health in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. They set an outperform rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Encompass Health from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Encompass Health from $113.00 to $109.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs raised Encompass Health to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $102.88.

Encompass Health Price Performance

Encompass Health stock opened at $96.01 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $91.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.98. Encompass Health has a 1 year low of $57.55 and a 1 year high of $97.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.10. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 7.88%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Encompass Health will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Encompass Health announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, July 24th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Encompass Health Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. This is an increase from Encompass Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio is 18.38%.

Insider Transactions at Encompass Health

In other news, CFO Douglas E. Coltharp sold 12,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.34, for a total transaction of $1,058,528.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 136,227 shares in the company, valued at $11,761,839.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Encompass Health

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,166,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,520,000 after acquiring an additional 169,113 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,215,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,156,000 after acquiring an additional 449,230 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 16.0% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 2,283,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,586,000 after acquiring an additional 314,488 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Encompass Health by 1.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,819,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,083,000 after buying an additional 22,311 shares during the period. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Encompass Health by 14.2% during the first quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,598,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,966,000 after buying an additional 198,701 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

Encompass Health Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide medical, nursing, therapy, and ancillary services. The company provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

Featured Stories

