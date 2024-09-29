Energy Transition Minerals Ltd (OTCMKTS:GDLNF) Short Interest Update

Energy Transition Minerals Ltd (OTCMKTS:GDLNF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 56,300 shares, an increase of 58.6% from the August 31st total of 35,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 76,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Energy Transition Minerals Price Performance
Energy Transition Minerals stock opened at $0.02 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.02. Energy Transition Minerals has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.03.
About Energy Transition Minerals
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Energy Transition Minerals
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- CarMax’s Impressive Rally: What Investors Should Watch Next
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/23 – 9/27
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- Wake Up to This Biotech Stock That Still Has Big Potential Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transition Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transition Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.