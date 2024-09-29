Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for AutoZone, Inc.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NYSE:AZO)

AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for shares of AutoZone in a report issued on Wednesday, September 25th. DA Davidson analyst M. Baker anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $32.04 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for AutoZone’s current full-year earnings is $151.08 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for AutoZone’s FY2025 earnings at $182.46 EPS.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 24th. The company reported $48.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $53.31 by ($5.20). The company had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.25 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.60% and a negative return on equity of 54.58%. AutoZone’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $46.46 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AZO. BNP Paribas upgraded AutoZone to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of AutoZone from $3,787.00 to $3,500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $3,225.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of AutoZone from $3,394.00 to $3,341.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on AutoZone from $3,340.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AutoZone currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,169.38.

AZO stock opened at $3,196.61 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3,121.63 and its 200-day moving average is $3,012.27. AutoZone has a twelve month low of $2,375.35 and a twelve month high of $3,256.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.61 billion, a PE ratio of 22.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.71.

In other AutoZone news, VP John Scott Murphy sold 1,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,107.69, for a total value of $4,910,150.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,785,166.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZO. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in AutoZone in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in AutoZone by 50.0% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 15 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in AutoZone in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of AutoZone in the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. 92.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

