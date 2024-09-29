Erik Hellum Sells 1,196 Shares of Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ) Stock

Posted by on Sep 29th, 2024

Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQGet Free Report) COO Erik Hellum sold 1,196 shares of Townsquare Media stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.24, for a total value of $12,247.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 595,353 shares in the company, valued at $6,096,414.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Erik Hellum also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Tuesday, September 24th, Erik Hellum sold 9,223 shares of Townsquare Media stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.30, for a total value of $94,996.90.

Townsquare Media Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE TSQ opened at $10.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 271.80. Townsquare Media, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.00 and a twelve month high of $13.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.82 million, a PE ratio of -4.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.62 and its 200 day moving average is $11.09.

Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $118.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.99 million. Townsquare Media had a negative net margin of 19.53% and a negative return on equity of 171.57%. Research analysts forecast that Townsquare Media, Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Townsquare Media Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.1975 per share. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th. Townsquare Media’s payout ratio is -31.10%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSQ. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Townsquare Media during the second quarter valued at $57,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Townsquare Media during the first quarter valued at $124,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Townsquare Media by 24.4% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,481 shares during the last quarter. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Townsquare Media in the second quarter worth $232,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Townsquare Media by 19.8% in the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 33,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.69% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TSQ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Townsquare Media from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Townsquare Media in a research report on Monday, August 12th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TSQ

About Townsquare Media

(Get Free Report)

Townsquare Media, Inc operates as a digital media and marketing solutions company in small and medium-sized businesses. It operates through three segments: Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions, Digital Advertising, and Broadcast Advertising. The Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions segment offers website design, creation, and development, as well as hosting services; and search engine optimization, online directory optimization, e-commerce solutions, online reputation monitoring, social media management, appointment scheduling, payment and invoice, customer management, and email and SMS marketing services.

Further Reading

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ)

Receive News & Ratings for Townsquare Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Townsquare Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.