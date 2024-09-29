Erik Hellum Sells 1,196 Shares of Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ) Stock

Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ – Get Free Report) COO Erik Hellum sold 1,196 shares of Townsquare Media stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.24, for a total value of $12,247.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 595,353 shares in the company, valued at $6,096,414.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Erik Hellum also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 24th, Erik Hellum sold 9,223 shares of Townsquare Media stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.30, for a total value of $94,996.90.

Townsquare Media Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE TSQ opened at $10.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 271.80. Townsquare Media, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.00 and a twelve month high of $13.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.82 million, a PE ratio of -4.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.62 and its 200 day moving average is $11.09.

Townsquare Media Cuts Dividend

Townsquare Media ( NYSE:TSQ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $118.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.99 million. Townsquare Media had a negative net margin of 19.53% and a negative return on equity of 171.57%. Research analysts forecast that Townsquare Media, Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.1975 per share. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th. Townsquare Media’s payout ratio is -31.10%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSQ. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Townsquare Media during the second quarter valued at $57,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Townsquare Media during the first quarter valued at $124,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Townsquare Media by 24.4% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,481 shares during the last quarter. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Townsquare Media in the second quarter worth $232,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Townsquare Media by 19.8% in the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 33,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.69% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TSQ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Townsquare Media from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Townsquare Media in a research report on Monday, August 12th.

About Townsquare Media

Townsquare Media, Inc operates as a digital media and marketing solutions company in small and medium-sized businesses. It operates through three segments: Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions, Digital Advertising, and Broadcast Advertising. The Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions segment offers website design, creation, and development, as well as hosting services; and search engine optimization, online directory optimization, e-commerce solutions, online reputation monitoring, social media management, appointment scheduling, payment and invoice, customer management, and email and SMS marketing services.

