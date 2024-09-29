Ernest C. Garcia II Sells 100,000 Shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Stock

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.51, for a total transaction of $17,051,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,458,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,728,005,916.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Ernest C. Garcia II also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 23rd, Ernest C. Garcia II sold 100,000 shares of Carvana stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.66, for a total transaction of $17,266,000.00.

On Thursday, September 19th, Ernest C. Garcia II sold 100,000 shares of Carvana stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.46, for a total value of $16,846,000.00.

On Tuesday, September 17th, Ernest C. Garcia II sold 100,000 shares of Carvana stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $15,500,000.00.

On Monday, September 9th, Ernest C. Garcia II sold 75,000 shares of Carvana stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.73, for a total value of $10,179,750.00.

On Thursday, September 5th, Ernest C. Garcia II sold 75,000 shares of Carvana stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.72, for a total value of $10,629,000.00.

On Friday, August 30th, Ernest C. Garcia II sold 100,000 shares of Carvana stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.16, for a total transaction of $14,916,000.00.

On Wednesday, August 28th, Ernest C. Garcia II sold 100,000 shares of Carvana stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.69, for a total transaction of $15,569,000.00.

On Monday, August 26th, Ernest C. Garcia II sold 9,186 shares of Carvana stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.95, for a total transaction of $1,441,742.70.

On Friday, July 12th, Ernest C. Garcia II sold 37,500 shares of Carvana stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.63, for a total transaction of $5,123,625.00.

Carvana Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CVNA opened at $169.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.46 and a beta of 3.43. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.20. Carvana Co. has a 1-year low of $25.09 and a 1-year high of $176.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $146.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.57.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Carvana ( NYSE:CVNA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. Equities analysts predict that Carvana Co. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on CVNA. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Carvana from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $178.00 target price on shares of Carvana in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Carvana from $105.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Carvana from $75.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on Carvana from $110.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $155.12.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carvana during the second quarter worth $32,000. Summit Securities Group LLC grew its position in shares of Carvana by 110.0% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Carvana by 450.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Carvana in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Carvana by 127.9% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Company Profile

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

See Also

