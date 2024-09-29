Evercore ISI Increases CarMax (NYSE:KMX) Price Target to $79.00

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Evercore ISI from $76.00 to $79.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “in-line” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI’s price target indicates a potential upside of 2.17% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on KMX. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of CarMax in a research note on Monday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of CarMax from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on CarMax from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. StockNews.com upgraded CarMax to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on CarMax from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CarMax has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.92.

Get CarMax alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on KMX

CarMax Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:KMX opened at $77.32 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.33. CarMax has a 12-month low of $59.66 and a 12-month high of $88.22. The firm has a market cap of $12.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 26th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.01). CarMax had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 1.55%. The company had revenue of $7.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. CarMax’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that CarMax will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at CarMax

In related news, CEO William D. Nash sold 120,000 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.62, for a total value of $9,554,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 181,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,465,600.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Mohammad Shamim sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total value of $2,056,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $965,567.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William D. Nash sold 120,000 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.62, for a total value of $9,554,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 181,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,465,600.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 184,012 shares of company stock valued at $14,803,843 over the last ninety days. 1.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CarMax

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KMX. First Community Trust NA purchased a new stake in shares of CarMax in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Quarry LP increased its stake in CarMax by 78.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of CarMax by 134.1% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CarMax by 176.7% in the 2nd quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of CarMax in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000.

About CarMax

(Get Free Report)

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles and related products in the United States. It operates in two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The CarMax Sales Operations segment offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; used vehicle auctions; extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale; and reconditioning and vehicle repair services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.