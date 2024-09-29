Financial Analysis: Response Genetics (OTCMKTS:RGDXQ) and OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX)

Response Genetics (OTCMKTS:RGDXQ – Get Free Report) and OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Response Genetics and OncoCyte”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Response Genetics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A OncoCyte $1.02 million 23.29 -$27.78 million N/A N/A

Response Genetics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than OncoCyte.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Response Genetics N/A N/A N/A OncoCyte -3,558.46% -149.88% -45.79%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Response Genetics and OncoCyte, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Response Genetics 0 0 0 0 N/A OncoCyte 0 2 2 0 2.50

OncoCyte has a consensus price target of $4.06, indicating a potential upside of 41.06%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

55.3% of OncoCyte shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.9% of Response Genetics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.9% of OncoCyte shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Response Genetics beats OncoCyte on 4 of the 7 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Response Genetics

Response Genetics, Inc., a life sciences company, researches, develops, markets, and sells pharmacogenomic tests for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers tests for measuring predictive factors for therapy response in tumor tissue samples. It provides testing services for non-small cell lung cancer, colorectal cancer, gastric and gastroesophageal cancer, melanoma and thyroid cancer, breast cancer, and glioma through its ResponseDX: Lung, ResponseDX: Colon, ResponseDX: Gastric, ResponseDX: Melanoma, ResponseDX: Thyroid, ResponseDX: Breast, ResponseDX: Glioma, and ResponseDX: Tissue of Origin test suites. The company also develops tests for other tumor types; and provides technical component and professional component testing services. It serves community based oncologists, pathologists, physician offices, hospitals, and pharmaceutical companies through its sales force. The company was formerly known as Bio Type, Inc. and changed its name to Response Genetics, Inc. in August 2000. Response Genetics, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

About OncoCyte

OncoCyte Corporation, a precision diagnostics company, focuses on development and commercialization of proprietary tests in the United States and internationally. The company is developing DetermaIO, a gene expression test that assesses the tumor microenvironment to predict response to immunotherapies; DetermaCNI, a blood-based monitoring tool for monitoring therapeutic efficacy in cancer patients; and VitaGraft, a blood-based solid organ transplantation monitoring test. It also provides testing services for biomarker discovery, assay design and development, clinical trial support, and various biomarker tests. The company has a collaboration agreement with Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (Bio-Rad) to collaborate in the development and the commercialization of research use only and in vitro diagnostics kitted transplant products using Bio-Rad's ddPCR instruments and reagents. OncoCyte Corporation was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Irvine, California.

