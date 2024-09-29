Financial Comparison: Iveda Solutions (NASDAQ:IVDA) vs. AppTech Payments (NASDAQ:APCX)

AppTech Payments (NASDAQ:APCX – Get Free Report) and Iveda Solutions (NASDAQ:IVDA – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for AppTech Payments and Iveda Solutions, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get AppTech Payments alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AppTech Payments 0 0 0 0 N/A Iveda Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Profitability

5.2% of AppTech Payments shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.3% of Iveda Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. 8.5% of AppTech Payments shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.4% of Iveda Solutions shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares AppTech Payments and Iveda Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AppTech Payments -2,648.70% -451.88% -191.88% Iveda Solutions -93.39% -66.09% -49.31%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares AppTech Payments and Iveda Solutions”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AppTech Payments $462,000.00 32.06 -$18.51 million ($0.92) -0.65 Iveda Solutions $3.78 million 7.66 -$3.23 million ($0.24) -7.42

Iveda Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than AppTech Payments. Iveda Solutions is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AppTech Payments, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

AppTech Payments has a beta of 0.69, indicating that its stock price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Iveda Solutions has a beta of 1.16, indicating that its stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Iveda Solutions beats AppTech Payments on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AppTech Payments

(Get Free Report)

AppTech Payments Corp., a financial technology company, provides electronic payment processing technologies and merchant services in the United States. Its merchant transaction services offer processing payments for credit and debit cards through point-of-sale equipment, e-commerce gateways, periodic automatic clearing house payments, and gift and loyalty programs. The company also offers integrated solutions for frictionless digital and mobile payment acceptance, as well as multi-use case, multi-channel, API-driven, and account-based issuer processing for card, digital tokens, and payment transfer transaction services; hosted ecommerce checkout, a flexible payment gateway; and text payment technology, alternative payment methods (APMs), and contactless payments. In addition, it provides FinZeo, a fintech platform. The company was formerly known as AppTech Corp. AppTech Payments Corp. was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.

About Iveda Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Iveda Solutions, Inc. provides artificial intelligence (AI) and digital transformation technologies in the United States, Egypt, and Taiwan. The company offers IvedaAI, a deep-learning video analytics software; IvedaPinpoint, a solution that manages Bluetooth trackers and sensors, and displays them on a map for exact location; and Sentir Video, a video surveillance solution for various kinds of applications. It also provides Cerebro IoT Platform, a software technology platform that integrates a multitude of disparate systems for central access and management of applications, subsystems, and devices; and IvedaSPS, a smart power solution utilizing in Cerebro IoT platform. In addition, the company offers Utilus smart pole solution that consists of power and Internet with a communication network for the access and management of sensors and devices. It serves airports, commercial buildings, government customers, data centers, shopping centers, hotels, banks, and safe city projects. Iveda Solutions, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is based in Mesa, Arizona.

Receive News & Ratings for AppTech Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppTech Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.