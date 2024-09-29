First Citizens BancShares, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2026 Earnings of $49.57 Per Share (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Free Report) – Wedbush issued their Q1 2026 earnings per share estimates for First Citizens BancShares in a report issued on Tuesday, September 24th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini anticipates that the bank will earn $49.57 per share for the quarter. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $2,150.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for First Citizens BancShares’ current full-year earnings is $200.92 per share.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $50.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $44.91 by $5.96. The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 14.84%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $52.60 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $2,100.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2,005.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James raised First Citizens BancShares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $1,900.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on First Citizens BancShares from $1,950.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on First Citizens BancShares from $1,950.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,962.90.

First Citizens BancShares Stock Performance

Shares of FCNCA opened at $1,845.53 on Friday. First Citizens BancShares has a 12-month low of $1,274.91 and a 12-month high of $2,174.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The company has a market cap of $26.82 billion, a PE ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,954.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,770.76.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Citizens BancShares

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the first quarter worth $33,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in First Citizens BancShares during the first quarter valued at $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.18% of the company’s stock.

First Citizens BancShares Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were given a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. First Citizens BancShares’s payout ratio is currently 3.64%.

First Citizens BancShares declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, July 25th that permits the company to buyback $3.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the bank to reacquire up to 12.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

First Citizens BancShares Company Profile

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

Featured Stories

