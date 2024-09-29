First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) Price Target Raised to $32.00

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Barclays from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 5.37% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut First Interstate BancSystem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Stephens boosted their price target on First Interstate BancSystem from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of First Interstate BancSystem from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on First Interstate BancSystem from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of First Interstate BancSystem in a research report on Monday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.50.

First Interstate BancSystem Stock Performance

Shares of FIBK opened at $30.37 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.96. First Interstate BancSystem has a one year low of $20.81 and a one year high of $33.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 0.82.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. First Interstate BancSystem had a return on equity of 8.19% and a net margin of 17.22%. The firm had revenue of $244.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that First Interstate BancSystem will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Interstate BancSystem

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 205.3% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in First Interstate BancSystem by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in First Interstate BancSystem in the second quarter worth $106,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 412.5% during the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. 88.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Interstate BancSystem Company Profile

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, and time deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

