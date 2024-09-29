First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund (NASDAQ:QTEC) Short Interest Update

First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund (NASDAQ:QTEC – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 434,500 shares, a drop of 26.7% from the August 31st total of 592,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 119,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days.

Shares of QTEC traded down $0.91 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $192.04. The company had a trading volume of 195,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,459. The business has a fifty day moving average of $185.25 and a 200-day moving average of $188.82. The firm has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.60 and a beta of 1.17. First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund has a 12 month low of $136.99 and a 12 month high of $206.52.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concentrum Wealth Management increased its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 18,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,334,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $521,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 71,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,519,000 after buying an additional 17,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC boosted its stake in First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 8,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter.

The First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund (QTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 Technology Sector index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of the largest Nasdaq-listed US technology stocks. QTEC was launched on Apr 19, 2006 and is managed by First Trust.

