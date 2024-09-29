Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Flanigan’s Enterprises Price Performance
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:BDL opened at $27.50 on Wednesday. Flanigan’s Enterprises has a 1-year low of $24.43 and a 1-year high of $34.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.
Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $49.10 million during the quarter. Flanigan’s Enterprises had a net margin of 1.64% and a return on equity of 4.05%.
Flanigan’s Enterprises Company Profile
Flanigan's Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of full-service restaurants and package liquor stores in South Florida. The company operates in two segments, Package Stores and Restaurants. It operates package liquor stores under the Big Daddy's Liquors name, which offer private label liquors, beer, and wines; and restaurants under the Flanigan's Seafood Bar and Grill service mark that provide alcoholic beverages and full food services.
