Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Flanigan’s Enterprises Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:BDL opened at $27.50 on Wednesday. Flanigan’s Enterprises has a 1-year low of $24.43 and a 1-year high of $34.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $49.10 million during the quarter. Flanigan’s Enterprises had a net margin of 1.64% and a return on equity of 4.05%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Flanigan’s Enterprises Company Profile

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Flanigan’s Enterprises stock. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises, Inc. ( NYSEAMERICAN:BDL Free Report ) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,460 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC owned about 0.67% of Flanigan’s Enterprises worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.03% of the company’s stock.

Flanigan's Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of full-service restaurants and package liquor stores in South Florida. The company operates in two segments, Package Stores and Restaurants. It operates package liquor stores under the Big Daddy's Liquors name, which offer private label liquors, beer, and wines; and restaurants under the Flanigan's Seafood Bar and Grill service mark that provide alcoholic beverages and full food services.

See Also

