Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Flexible Solutions International Price Performance
Flexible Solutions International stock opened at $3.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $45.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.21 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.81 and its 200 day moving average is $2.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Flexible Solutions International has a 52-week low of $1.36 and a 52-week high of $3.70.
Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $10.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.34 million. Flexible Solutions International had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 7.40%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Flexible Solutions International will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Flexible Solutions International
About Flexible Solutions International
Flexible Solutions International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals that slow the evaporation of water in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Energy and Water Conservation Products, and Biodegradable Polymers.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Flexible Solutions International
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- CarMax’s Impressive Rally: What Investors Should Watch Next
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/23 – 9/27
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- Wake Up to This Biotech Stock That Still Has Big Potential Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Flexible Solutions International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flexible Solutions International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.