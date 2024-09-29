Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Flexible Solutions International stock opened at $3.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $45.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.21 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.81 and its 200 day moving average is $2.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Flexible Solutions International has a 52-week low of $1.36 and a 52-week high of $3.70.

Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $10.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.34 million. Flexible Solutions International had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 7.40%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Flexible Solutions International will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Flexible Solutions International stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Flexible Solutions International, Inc. ( NYSE:FSI Free Report ) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 379,245 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,400 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 3.05% of Flexible Solutions International worth $664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 54.31% of the company’s stock.

Flexible Solutions International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals that slow the evaporation of water in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Energy and Water Conservation Products, and Biodegradable Polymers.

