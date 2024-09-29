Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the four brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FCPT shares. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Four Corners Property Trust from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Four Corners Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Four Corners Property Trust to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Four Corners Property Trust from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st.

Get Four Corners Property Trust alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on FCPT

Four Corners Property Trust Price Performance

FCPT opened at $29.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.64 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.19 and a 200 day moving average of $25.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. Four Corners Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $20.51 and a fifty-two week high of $30.93.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $66.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.70 million. Four Corners Property Trust had a net margin of 37.01% and a return on equity of 7.72%. Four Corners Property Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Four Corners Property Trust will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

Four Corners Property Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.345 per share. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Four Corners Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 128.97%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FCPT. Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 31.3% in the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,188,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,667,000 after purchasing an additional 759,749 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Four Corners Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $14,546,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 26.7% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,410,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,512,000 after acquiring an additional 297,300 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,518,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $266,127,000 after acquiring an additional 294,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,807,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,739,000 after acquiring an additional 225,327 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.66% of the company’s stock.

About Four Corners Property Trust

(Get Free Report

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the ownership, acquisition and leasing of restaurant and retail properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Four Corners Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Four Corners Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.