FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

Separately, Noble Financial raised FreightCar America to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th.

Get FreightCar America alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on RAIL

FreightCar America Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of RAIL stock opened at $9.75 on Friday. FreightCar America has a 12 month low of $2.25 and a 12 month high of $11.55. The stock has a market cap of $183.98 million, a PE ratio of -6.33 and a beta of 2.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.61.

FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The transportation company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.05. The firm had revenue of $147.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.09 million. FreightCar America had a negative return on equity of 28.11% and a negative net margin of 0.62%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that FreightCar America will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at FreightCar America

In other FreightCar America news, Director Nigris Felan Jose De bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.19 per share, with a total value of $40,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 73,147 shares in the company, valued at $745,367.93. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other FreightCar America news, Director William D. Gehl sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.83, for a total value of $108,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 147,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,598,594.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Nigris Felan Jose De bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.19 per share, with a total value of $40,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 73,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $745,367.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 28.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FreightCar America

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of FreightCar America by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 584,292 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,250,000 after purchasing an additional 26,412 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of FreightCar America by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 29,932 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 5,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of FreightCar America by 43.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 116,887 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 35,387 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.96% of the company’s stock.

FreightCar America Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

FreightCar America, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in design, manufacture, and sale of railcars and railcar components for the transportation of bulk commodities and containerized freight products in the United States and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Manufacturing and Parts. The company offers a range of railcars, including open top hoppers, mill gondola cars, intermodal and non-intermodal flat cars, coal cars; bulk commodity cars covered hopper cars, coil steel cars, boxcars, woodchip hoppers, aluminum vehicle carriers, and articulated bulk container railcars.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FreightCar America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FreightCar America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.