Gayla J. Delly Sells 750 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Stock

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) Director Gayla J. Delly sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.53, for a total transaction of $130,897.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,064,917.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Broadcom Stock Performance
NASDAQ AVGO opened at $172.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.25. The company has a market cap of $803.85 billion, a PE ratio of 7.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.16. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.89 and a 1-year high of $185.16.
Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $13.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.98 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 30.12% and a net margin of 10.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Broadcom by 72.7% during the first quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 19 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Richardson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 242.9% during the 1st quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 24 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair began coverage on shares of Broadcom in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Broadcom from $173.50 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Melius Research assumed coverage on Broadcom in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Broadcom to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $162.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.23.
Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.
