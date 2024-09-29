GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a market perform rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued a neutral rating and a $183.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on GE Vernova in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. They set a buy rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Hsbc Global Res upgraded GE Vernova to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on GE Vernova from $216.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on GE Vernova from $202.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $227.48.

GE Vernova Stock Performance

Shares of GE Vernova stock opened at $249.86 on Thursday. GE Vernova has a twelve month low of $115.00 and a twelve month high of $258.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $196.33.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.42 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that GE Vernova will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of GE Vernova

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Newport Trust Company LLC bought a new position in shares of GE Vernova in the second quarter valued at $650,140,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of GE Vernova in the 2nd quarter worth $537,674,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the first quarter worth $367,474,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the second quarter valued at $399,770,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of GE Vernova in the 2nd quarter valued at $293,699,000.

About GE Vernova

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

