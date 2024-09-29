George Risk Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSKIA) Declares Dividend Increase – $1.00 Per Share

George Risk Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSKIA – Get Free Report) declared an annual dividend on Wednesday, August 14th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 1.00 per share on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a yield of 6.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This is a positive change from George Risk Industries’s previous annual dividend of $0.65.

George Risk Industries Trading Up 0.2 %

OTCMKTS:RSKIA opened at $15.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $78.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 0.31. George Risk Industries has a twelve month low of $10.99 and a twelve month high of $16.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.30.

George Risk Industries (OTCMKTS:RSKIA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 16th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.78 million during the quarter. George Risk Industries had a net margin of 34.57% and a return on equity of 14.75%.

About George Risk Industries

George Risk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various electronic components worldwide. The company offers computer keyboards, proximity switches, security alarm components and systems, pool access alarms, EZ Duct wire covers, water sensors, electronic switching devices, security switches, and wire and cable installation tools, as well as door and window contact switches, environmental products, liquid detection sensors, and raceway wire covers.

