Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GETY) CEO Sells $116,133.70 in Stock

Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GETY – Get Free Report) CEO Craig Warren Peters sold 32,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.61, for a total value of $116,133.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,245,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,495,897.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Getty Images Price Performance

GETY stock opened at $3.88 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 64.67 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. Getty Images Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.88 and a 1 year high of $6.57.

Get Getty Images alerts:

Getty Images (NYSE:GETY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $229.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.42 million. Getty Images had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 4.19%. The company’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Getty Images Holdings, Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Getty Images

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Getty Images by 136.7% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 68,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 39,423 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Getty Images during the second quarter worth about $91,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Getty Images by 18.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 47,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 7,267 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in Getty Images in the second quarter valued at approximately $392,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Getty Images during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 45.75% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on GETY. Macquarie dropped their price objective on Getty Images from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Getty Images in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Getty Images from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Getty Images has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.64.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Getty Images

Getty Images Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Getty Images Holdings, Inc offers creative and editorial visual content solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific. Its products include Getty Images that offers creative and editorial content including stills, music and video which focuses on corporate, agency, and media customers; iStock.com, an e-commerce offering where customers have access to creative stills and video; Unsplash.com, a platform offering free stock photo downloads and paid subscriptions targeted to the high-growth prosumer and semi-professional creator segments; and Unsplash+ that provides access to unique model released content with expanded legal protections.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Getty Images Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Getty Images and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.