Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GETY) CFO Jennifer Leyden Sells 12,124 Shares

Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GETY – Get Free Report) CFO Jennifer Leyden sold 12,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.61, for a total value of $43,767.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 273,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $986,887.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of GETY stock opened at $3.88 on Friday. Getty Images Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.88 and a fifty-two week high of $6.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.67 and a beta of 2.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.71.

Getty Images (NYSE:GETY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $229.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.42 million. Getty Images had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 4.19%. Getty Images’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Getty Images Holdings, Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GETY. Byrne Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Getty Images by 95.7% during the 2nd quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 9,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Getty Images in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Getty Images in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Getty Images during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Getty Images in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 45.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Macquarie decreased their price target on shares of Getty Images from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Getty Images in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Getty Images from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.64.

Getty Images Holdings, Inc offers creative and editorial visual content solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific. Its products include Getty Images that offers creative and editorial content including stills, music and video which focuses on corporate, agency, and media customers; iStock.com, an e-commerce offering where customers have access to creative stills and video; Unsplash.com, a platform offering free stock photo downloads and paid subscriptions targeted to the high-growth prosumer and semi-professional creator segments; and Unsplash+ that provides access to unique model released content with expanded legal protections.

