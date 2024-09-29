Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GETY) CMO Sells $21,883.82 in Stock

Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GETY – Get Free Report) CMO Gene Foca sold 6,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.61, for a total value of $21,883.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 451,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,631,528.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Getty Images Trading Up 2.9 %

GETY opened at $3.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.67 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. Getty Images Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.88 and a 12 month high of $6.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.71.

Getty Images (NYSE:GETY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $229.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.42 million. Getty Images had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 9.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Getty Images Holdings, Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Getty Images

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Byrne Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Getty Images by 95.7% during the second quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 9,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Getty Images during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Getty Images in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Getty Images in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Getty Images during the second quarter worth about $44,000. 45.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Getty Images from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Getty Images in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Macquarie lowered their price target on Getty Images from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Getty Images presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.64.

Getty Images Company Profile

Getty Images Holdings, Inc offers creative and editorial visual content solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific. Its products include Getty Images that offers creative and editorial content including stills, music and video which focuses on corporate, agency, and media customers; iStock.com, an e-commerce offering where customers have access to creative stills and video; Unsplash.com, a platform offering free stock photo downloads and paid subscriptions targeted to the high-growth prosumer and semi-professional creator segments; and Unsplash+ that provides access to unique model released content with expanded legal protections.

