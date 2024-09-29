Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) & Generation Income Properties (NASDAQ:GIPRW) Critical Comparison

Generation Income Properties (NASDAQ:GIPRW – Get Free Report) and Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD – Get Free Report) are both real estate companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

45.5% of Gladstone Commercial shares are held by institutional investors. 1.5% of Gladstone Commercial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Generation Income Properties alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Generation Income Properties and Gladstone Commercial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Generation Income Properties N/A N/A N/A Gladstone Commercial 7.90% 7.34% 1.02%

Dividends

Valuation and Earnings

Generation Income Properties pays an annual dividend of $0.46 per share and has a dividend yield of 153.3%. Gladstone Commercial pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.4%. Gladstone Commercial pays out -631.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

This table compares Generation Income Properties and Gladstone Commercial”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Generation Income Properties $9.66 million N/A N/A N/A N/A Gladstone Commercial $145.15 million 4.45 $4.99 million ($0.19) -84.84

Gladstone Commercial has higher revenue and earnings than Generation Income Properties.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Generation Income Properties and Gladstone Commercial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Generation Income Properties 0 0 0 0 N/A Gladstone Commercial 0 1 1 0 2.50

Gladstone Commercial has a consensus target price of $15.50, suggesting a potential downside of 3.85%. Given Gladstone Commercial’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Gladstone Commercial is more favorable than Generation Income Properties.

Summary

Gladstone Commercial beats Generation Income Properties on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Generation Income Properties

(Get Free Report)

Generation Income Properties, Inc., located in Tampa, Florida, is an internally managed real estate investment trust formed to acquire and own, directly and jointly, real estate investments focused on retail, office, and industrial net lease properties in densely populated submarkets.

About Gladstone Commercial

(Get Free Report)

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through January 2024, Gladstone Commercial has paid 229 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock. Prior to paying distributions on a monthly basis, Gladstone Commercial paid five consecutive quarterly cash distributions. Gladstone Commercial has never skipped or deferred a distribution since its inception in 2003.

Receive News & Ratings for Generation Income Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generation Income Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.