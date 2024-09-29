Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at William Blair

William Blair lowered shares of Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. William Blair also issued estimates for Global Payments’ Q3 2024 earnings at $2.97 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.76 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $10.98 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.69 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $3.10 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $3.30 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $3.01 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $12.10 EPS.

GPN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Susquehanna reissued a positive rating and set a $147.00 target price on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Global Payments in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. They set an equal weight rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. BNP Paribas raised shares of Global Payments to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Stephens restated an overweight rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Global Payments from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Global Payments presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $141.36.

Global Payments Price Performance

Shares of GPN stock opened at $101.02 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.32. Global Payments has a twelve month low of $91.60 and a twelve month high of $141.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $25.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.98.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by $0.03. Global Payments had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 14.26%. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Global Payments will post 11.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is 19.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Global Payments

In other news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 1,651 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total value of $166,305.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,531 shares in the company, valued at $2,068,087.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Global Payments

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Global Payments by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 34,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,603,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 54.5% in the 1st quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 309 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Global Payments by 6.4% in the first quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,883 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital raised its stake in Global Payments by 0.9% in the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 13,859 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

