Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Golden Minerals from $3.10 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th.

Golden Minerals Stock Up 4.4 %

Shares of NYSE AUMN opened at $0.29 on Friday. Golden Minerals has a twelve month low of $0.21 and a twelve month high of $2.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.35 million, a P/E ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 0.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.42.

Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter. Golden Minerals had a negative return on equity of 517.60% and a negative net margin of 77.16%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Golden Minerals will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Golden Minerals Company Profile

Golden Minerals Company, a precious metals exploration company explores for mineral properties in Argentina, Nevada, and Mexico. It explores for gold, silver, copper, zinc, lead, and other minerals. The company was formerly known as Apex Silver Mines Limited and changed its name to Golden Minerals Company in March 2009.

