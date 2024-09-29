GoldMining Inc. (TSE:GOL) Director Sells C$26,900.00 in Stock

GoldMining Inc. (TSE:GOL – Get Free Report) Director Garnet L. Dawson sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.35, for a total transaction of C$26,900.00.

GoldMining Stock Performance

GoldMining (TSE:GOL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.02) by C($0.01).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for GoldMining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoldMining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.