GreenFirst Forest Products Inc. (OTCMKTS:ICLTF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

GreenFirst Forest Products Inc. (OTCMKTS:ICLTF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 112,200 shares, an increase of 50.6% from the August 31st total of 74,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 307,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
GreenFirst Forest Products Stock Performance
OTCMKTS ICLTF opened at C$0.59 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.30 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.38. GreenFirst Forest Products has a twelve month low of C$0.20 and a twelve month high of C$0.80.
About GreenFirst Forest Products
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than GreenFirst Forest Products
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- Simon Property REIT: A Safe Bet for Growth and Steady Dividends
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- CarMax’s Impressive Rally: What Investors Should Watch Next
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/23 – 9/27
Receive News & Ratings for GreenFirst Forest Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GreenFirst Forest Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.