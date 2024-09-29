GreenFirst Forest Products Inc. (OTCMKTS:ICLTF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

GreenFirst Forest Products Inc. (OTCMKTS:ICLTF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 112,200 shares, an increase of 50.6% from the August 31st total of 74,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 307,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

GreenFirst Forest Products Stock Performance

OTCMKTS ICLTF opened at C$0.59 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.30 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.38. GreenFirst Forest Products has a twelve month low of C$0.20 and a twelve month high of C$0.80.

About GreenFirst Forest Products

GreenFirst Forest Products Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of forest products in Canada, and the United States. It operates in two segments, Forest Products and Paper Products. The Forest Products segment manufactures and markets a range of spruce-pine-fir lumber, wood chips, and other by-products for use in residential and multi-family homes, light industrial and commercial facilities, and the home repair and remodel markets.

