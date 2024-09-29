Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.01 (NYSE:AVAL)

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.0084 per share by the bank on Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th.
Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores has decreased its dividend by an average of 19.1% per year over the last three years. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores has a payout ratio of 32.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores to earn $0.33 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.13 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 39.4%.
Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores Price Performance
Shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores stock opened at $2.07 on Friday. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores has a 52 week low of $1.94 and a 52 week high of $2.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.23. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 25.88 and a beta of 0.99.
About Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores
Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA provides a range of financial services and products to public and private sector customers in Colombia and Central America. It offers traditional deposit services and products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and other deposits. The company also provides commercial loans comprising general purpose loans, working capital loans, leases, loans funded by development banks, corporate credit cards, and overdraft loans; consumer loans, such as payroll loans, personal loans, automobile and other vehicle loans, credit cards, overdrafts, leases, and general purpose loans; and microcredit and mortgage loans.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- Simon Property REIT: A Safe Bet for Growth and Steady Dividends
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- CarMax’s Impressive Rally: What Investors Should Watch Next
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/23 – 9/27
Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.