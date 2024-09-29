Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.01 (NYSE:AVAL)

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.0084 per share by the bank on Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores has decreased its dividend by an average of 19.1% per year over the last three years. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores has a payout ratio of 32.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores to earn $0.33 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.13 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 39.4%.

Get Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores alerts:

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores Price Performance

Shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores stock opened at $2.07 on Friday. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores has a 52 week low of $1.94 and a 52 week high of $2.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.23. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 25.88 and a beta of 0.99.

About Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores ( NYSE:AVAL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The bank reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $953.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $994.03 million. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores had a net margin of 1.30% and a return on equity of 1.46%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Get Free Report)

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA provides a range of financial services and products to public and private sector customers in Colombia and Central America. It offers traditional deposit services and products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and other deposits. The company also provides commercial loans comprising general purpose loans, working capital loans, leases, loans funded by development banks, corporate credit cards, and overdraft loans; consumer loans, such as payroll loans, personal loans, automobile and other vehicle loans, credit cards, overdrafts, leases, and general purpose loans; and microcredit and mortgage loans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.