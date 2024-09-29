Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY) Announces $0.24 Quarterly Dividend

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.24 per share on Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th.

Guaranty Bancshares has raised its dividend by an average of 9.1% annually over the last three years. Guaranty Bancshares has a dividend payout ratio of 38.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Guaranty Bancshares to earn $2.53 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.9%.

Get Guaranty Bancshares alerts:

Guaranty Bancshares Stock Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ GNTY opened at $34.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.05. Guaranty Bancshares has a 52 week low of $26.29 and a 52 week high of $37.28. The firm has a market cap of $396.88 million, a PE ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 0.57.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Guaranty Bancshares ( NASDAQ:GNTY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 15th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $28.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.50 million. Guaranty Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 14.48%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Guaranty Bancshares will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on GNTY shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Guaranty Bancshares from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Guaranty Bancshares from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on GNTY

Insider Transactions at Guaranty Bancshares

In other Guaranty Bancshares news, CEO Tyson T. Abston sold 2,500 shares of Guaranty Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $85,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,378,402. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Tyson T. Abston sold 5,610 shares of Guaranty Bancshares stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.38, for a total value of $192,871.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,509,740. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Tyson T. Abston sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $85,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 69,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,378,402. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,897 shares of company stock worth $567,018 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 26.39% of the company’s stock.

About Guaranty Bancshares

(Get Free Report)

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank & Trust, N.A. that provides a range of commercial and consumer banking products and services for small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company offers checking and savings, money market, and business accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial and industrial, construction and development, 1-4 family residential, commercial real estate, farmland, agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Guaranty Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guaranty Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.