HC Wainwright Lowers Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) Price Target to $18.00

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by analysts at HC Wainwright from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 28.48% from the company’s previous close.

TVTX has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $14.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.82.

Shares of NASDAQ:TVTX opened at $14.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.45. Travere Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $5.12 and a 52 week high of $15.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.67 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.96.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.03). Travere Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 82.14% and a negative return on equity of 269.18%. The firm had revenue of $54.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.50 million. Analysts anticipate that Travere Therapeutics will post -3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP William E. Rote sold 4,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.52, for a total transaction of $50,538.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 84,455 shares in the company, valued at $972,921.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Travere Therapeutics news, SVP William E. Rote sold 4,387 shares of Travere Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.52, for a total transaction of $50,538.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 84,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $972,921.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jula Inrig sold 2,191 shares of Travere Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.52, for a total transaction of $25,240.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 62,633 shares in the company, valued at $721,532.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,707 shares of company stock worth $352,712. Corporate insiders own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. DRW Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $95,000. Forefront Analytics LLC grew its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 13,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 240.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 14,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 10,127 shares in the last quarter.

Travere Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and delivers therapies to people living with rare kidney and metabolic diseases. Its products include FILSPARI (sparsentan), a once-daily, oral medication designed to target two critical pathways in the disease progression of IgA Nephropathy (endothelin 1 and angiotensin-II); and Thiola and Thiola EC (tiopronin tablets) for the treatment of cystinuria, a rare genetic cystine transport disorder that causes high cystine levels in the urine and the formation of recurring kidney stones.

