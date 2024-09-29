HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for Lumos Pharma (NASDAQ:LUMO)

Lumos Pharma (NASDAQ:LUMO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $28.00 price objective on the stock.

LUMO has been the subject of several other reports. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Lumos Pharma from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I upgraded Lumos Pharma to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th.

Lumos Pharma Stock Performance

Shares of LUMO stock opened at $3.94 on Friday. Lumos Pharma has a 52 week low of $1.37 and a 52 week high of $4.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.68. The company has a market capitalization of $31.99 million, a P/E ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 0.78.

Lumos Pharma (NASDAQ:LUMO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.26) by $0.33. The business had revenue of $0.49 million for the quarter. Lumos Pharma had a negative net margin of 2,405.72% and a negative return on equity of 157.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.09) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Lumos Pharma will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Lumos Pharma Company Profile

Lumos Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of products and therapies for people with rare diseases. Its primary product candidate is LUM-201, an oral growth hormone secretagogue ibutamoren, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic pediatric growth hormone deficiency and other rare endocrine disorders.

