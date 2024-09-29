HC Wainwright Trims Inventiva (NASDAQ:IVA) Target Price to $14.00

Inventiva (NASDAQ:IVA – Free Report) had its price target lowered by HC Wainwright from $22.00 to $14.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Inventiva from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $16.50.

Shares of IVA opened at $1.84 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.96. Inventiva has a 1-year low of $1.53 and a 1-year high of $4.75.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Inventiva stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Inventiva S.A. (NASDAQ:IVA – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 10,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000. 19.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inventiva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oral small molecule therapies for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is Lanifibranor, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat NASH. The company also develops Odiparcil for the treatment of patients with mucopolysaccharidoses type VI.

