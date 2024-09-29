Herbalife Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Herbalife Ltd. (NYSE:HLF – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.33.

Several analysts recently issued reports on HLF shares. StockNews.com raised Herbalife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Herbalife from $9.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Mizuho lifted their target price on Herbalife from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on Herbalife from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

In other news, Director Juan Miguel Mendoza acquired 10,000 shares of Herbalife stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.11 per share, with a total value of $71,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 120,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $853,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Herbalife by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Herbalife by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Herbalife by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 41,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 1,399 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Herbalife by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Herbalife by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 58,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 1,465 shares during the period.

HLF stock opened at $7.41 on Friday. Herbalife has a twelve month low of $6.68 and a twelve month high of $15.71. The stock has a market cap of $740.76 million, a P/E ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.60.

Herbalife (NYSE:HLF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.11. Herbalife had a negative return on equity of 18.69% and a net margin of 1.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Herbalife will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Herbalife Ltd. provides health and wellness products in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; outer nutrition; and literature and promotional items.

